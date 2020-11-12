From Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

An activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, has come under fire for dragging 50 persons before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Abuja over their alleged roles in last month’s #EndSARS protests.

Okeke alleged that during the protest, his properties were destroyed and that the defendants, who promoted the #EndSARS protests, must be brought to justice.

The defendants in the suit include Senior Pastor, Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi; activist, Aisha Yesufu; ex-Super Eagles legend, Kanu Nwankwo; a former Director-General of Bureau for Public Sector Reform, Dr. Joe Abah; a journalist, Kiki Mordi, and actors, Yul Edochie and Uche Jombo.

Musician Damini Ogulu (aka Burna Boy), David Adeleke (aka Davido), Folarin Falana (aka Falz), as well as social media comedians, Debo Adebayo (aka Mr. Macaroni), and Maryam Akpaokagi (aka Taoma) were also listed among the defendants.

Other musicians sued include Peter and Paul Okoye, Innocent Idibia (aka TuBaba), Bankole Wellington (aka Banky W), Tiwa Savage, Michael Ajereh (aka Don Jazzy) and Yemi Alade.

The matter has generated controversy with some of the defendants lambasting Okeke on Twitter for filing a “frivolous” suit.

The Conference of Igbo Youth Professionals Worldwide condemned and dissociated itself from Okeke, saying he was sponsored by those it called “fifth columnists” to paint President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration black in the eyes of the world.

In a statement yesterday by its President General, Maduabuchi Nwodo, the Igbo Youth Professionals said the lawsuit was not only ill-timed but mischievous.

Also, a politician, Timi Frank, condemned Okeke’s suit against EndSARS protesters.

In a statement he personally signed in Abuja, Frank accused the government of sponsoring proxy suit against the protesters.

He claimed that the move was aimed at indicting “the peaceful protesters and pave way for their unlawful incarceration”.