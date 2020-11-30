Media personality, Adebola Williams is engaged. Adebola who runs multiple media enterprises engaged Kenny Daniel, the daughter of former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, in a romantic intimate ceremony with close knit friends and family on board a boat and with rhythm and blues singer, Johnny Drille serenading the couple.

33 year old Adebola Williams who is the co-founder of RED, the media group to reach the largest number of African youth at any time, runs it with his partner, Chude Jideonwo.

RED holds high influence media and communication platforms which include Red Media Africa, StateCraft Inc., Church Culture, Generation Y!, and The Future Project. It boasts of flagship youth media brands like Y!/YNaija.com, Rubbin’ Minds, and The Future Awards Africa (TFAA).

Statecraft Inc particularly is a communication agency that helped power Ghana’s three-time presidential aspirant, Nana Akufo Addo to a victory that saw him becoming President. The company also helped install Nigeria’s former head of state, now civilian president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Helping these two presidents coast to victory is quite significant as both individuals entered into office on a wave of wild popularity, they both took a shot at the office at least twice each before (three in the case of Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari) – and both had won in the years that they brought in StateCraft Inc to manage their political communication. Both campaigns ran on a ‘Change’ message.

Adebola is an alumnus of the London School of Journalism, London School of Marketing, and Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos. He is a member of the African Leadership Network (ALN) and Global Change-maker with the British Council.

He was awarded CNBC Young Business Leader in the All Africa Business Leaders Awards in 2014 and has been listed among Forbes Best 30 Entrepreneurs and Business Day 40 under 40.

Amongst other things, Adebola Williams is an entrepreneur, journalist, and youth development advocate. He is also a publisher of the book, ‘How To Win Elections in Africa’.

Like this: Like Loading...