Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire

As Okoli, Awosika, Ogunsola, Abayomi, Iluyomade sue for vigilance, unity in face of COVID-19

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Senior Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, Mrs. Adejoke Adefulire has called for the support of Nigerians in achieving the SDGs by 2030.

Adefulire who spoke with journalists during the 2020 Arise Women Conference recently, reiterated that the universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet as well as ensure all people enjoy peace and prosperity is crucial at a time like this.

On her part, the Convener, Arise Women Conference, Dr. Siju Iluyomade promised that the organisation will not relent in the forefront of delivering on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals within its reach.

According to her, the Conference is followed up with empowerment programmes and social amenities like hospitals, School buildings, IT centres and many more, in some parts of the country.

This year’s edition saw notable personalities like the chairman of Access Bank Plc, Dr Ajoritsedere Awosika, Mrs Stella Okoli, CEO, Emzor Pharmaceutical, Professor, Akin Abayomi, Commissioner of Health, Lagos State, Tomi Coker Commissioner of Health Ogun State among many other notable individuals.

According to her, this year’s Arise Women conference was also organised to applaud health workers who worked tirelessly to fight the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Iluyomade who spoke on the theme, Deeply Rooted, #Staying Alive disclosed that the year 2020 has been challenging and stormy.

“Statistics as at October 22 had shown that an estimated 41.3 million people had been infected with a lethal virus called COVID-19, killing 1.13 million people in the world”, she lamented.

While applauding doctors, nurses, technicians as well as frontliners, who wore sheer courage to face the challenges, she also spoke on the religious persons who stood in the place of prayer day and night, pleading the cause of the masses before the Almighty God.

Iluyomade stated that the foundation will continuously partner with different sectors in the quest to end poverty and other deprivations and demands strategic planning and impact from various other sectors.

“There is an urgent need to improve healthcare delivery, education, infrastructural development, unemployment, gender inequality to spur economic growth, most especially amongst women.

On health, she lamented millions of people die yearly of non-communicable, treatable conditions including cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease, lack of immunization, malaria, cancer, diabetes.

“We need to propel our country in the right direction, making use of the opportunity of both our trials and triumphs”, she added.

On his part, Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, appreciated the Arise Women team for their support during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to him, Lagos state is vulnerable due to the population density.

He maintained that COVID-19 is still on the rampage, urging Lagosians not to relent as many countries are experiencing 2nd and 3rd wave.

According to him, Lagos State is trying its best to avoid 2nd wave especially in the state and Nigeria in general

His counterpart, Dr. Tomi Coker, Commissioner for Health, Ogun state, called on Nigerians to be cautious of their health as it is not only COVID-19 that is taking its toll on humanity.

In her contribution, Chairperson, Access Bank Plc, Dr. Dere Awosika urged Nigerians to be rooted and seek the face of God for a better relationship.

Also, Prof. Sade Ogunsola, Acting Vice-Chancellor, UNILAG, called for a sober reflection on the nation.centres and many more, in some parts of the country.

This year’s edition saw notable personalities like the chairman of Access Bank Plc, Dr Ajoritsedere Awosika, Mrs Stella Okoli, CEO, Emzor Pharmaceutical, Professor, Akin Abayomi, Commissioner of Health, Lagos State, Tomi Coker Commissioner of Health Ogun State among many other notable individuals.

According to her, this year’s Arise Women conference was also organised to applaud health workers who worked tirelessly to fight the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Iluyomade who spoke on the theme, Deeply Rooted, #Staying Alive disclosed that the year 2020 has been challenging and stormy.

“Statistics as at October 22 had shown that an estimated 41.3 million people had been infected with a lethal virus called COVID-19, killing 1.13 million people in the world”, she lamented.

While applauding doctors, nurses, technicians as well as frontliners, who wore sheer courage to face the challenges, she also spoke on the religious persons who stood in the place of prayer day and night, pleading the cause of the masses before the Almighty God.

Iluyomade stated that the foundation will continuously partner with different sectors in the quest to end poverty and other deprivations and demands strategic planning and impact from various other sectors.

“There is an urgent need to improve healthcare delivery, education, infrastructural development, unemployment, gender inequality to spur economic growth, most especially amongst women.

On health, she lamented millions of people die yearly of non-communicable, treatable conditions including cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease, lack of immunization, malaria, cancer, diabetes.

“We need to propel our country in the right direction, making use of the opportunity of both our trials and triumphs”, she added.

On his part, Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, appreciated the Arise Women team for their support during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to him, Lagos state is vulnerable due to the population density.

He maintained that COVID-19 is still on the rampage, urging Lagosians not to relent as many countries are experiencing 2nd and 3rd wave.

According to him, Lagos State is trying its best to avoid 2nd wave especially in the state and Nigeria in general

His counterpart, Dr. Tomi Coker, Commissioner for Health, Ogun state, called on Nigerians to be cautious of their health as it is not only COVID-19 that is taking its toll on humanity.

In her contribution, Chairperson, Access Bank Plc, Dr. Dere Awosika urged Nigerians to be rooted and seek the face of God for a better relationship.

Also, Prof. Sade Ogunsola, Acting Vice-Chancellor, UNILAG, called for a sober reflection on the nation.

Vanguard News Nigeria