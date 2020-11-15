…As Adebayo Shittu, Sen Ubah, Orizu, Hammed Ali, George Moghalu, Etiaba, Maikasuwa, Obasa, Yakubu Pam, Orji Kalu, Val Ozigbo, UNIBEN VC send in goodwill messages

As he adds another year today, the Senior Special Assistant to the president on media and publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, Sunday congratulated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ambassador, Mr. Chukwuebuka Obidike.

In a separate messages, Adebayo Shittu, Sen Ubah, Orizu, Hammed Ali, George Moghalu, Etiaba, Maikasuwa, Obasa, Yakubu Pam, Orji Kalu, Val Ozigbo, UNIBEN VC, felicitated with Obidike, commending him for his selfless services and dedications in fighting cyber crime in Nigeria

First, the Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) Chief Dr. George Moghalu, said that Obidike has continue to provide unwavering support in his quest to curtailing cyber crime in Nigeria.

In the same vein, Boss Mustapha described the young Obidike as a great man, destined for greatness. “I know that you are destined for greatness. Continue to be nice and humble, Happy birthday”, he said.

Prince Okonkwo also reinstated the need for the young ambassador to continue to stay focused: “You are just a young man but I know that someday you will turn into a great man- tall, brave and successful. Please stay focus…Happy birthday”.

Also, Sen. Orji Uzor kalu congratulated him, saying: “You are still so young but you are already showing so much promise. You learn things quickly. Have the best birthday.”

The young Obidike was wished good health, wisdom and enduring grace of God by his admirer and felicitators. He was advised to remain focused in his ideologies.

Vanguard News Nigeria