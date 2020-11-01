The Abuja Electricity Distribution(AEDC) says it has effected the revised Service Tariff with effect from Nov.1. AEDC General Manager, Corporate Communication, Mr Oyebode Fadipe said in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

“This is to inform our customers that with effect from Nov.1, AEDC has effected a revised Service Reflective Tariff as approved by the regulatory agency,” he said.

Fadipe said that customers on the pre-paid platform will be the first to experience the revised tariff when they vend as from Sunday, Nov. 1.

“While the revised tariff will reflect in the bills for customers on the postpaid platform when they receive their electricity bills.

“The tariff is divided into five bands and based on hours of supply to the customers.

“While customers on bands D and E have their tariff frozen, those on bands A, B and C will see some level of reduction in their tariff as they vend.

” The AEDC assures its customers that it will, in line with the spirit and letter of the service reflective tariff, ensure that all customers receive quality service,” he said.

He said that the AEDC was also committed to the improvement of service to customers in all its franchise area.

“We, however, appeal to customers to please see this tariff regime as an opportunity for them to join hands with AEDC to speed up the process of improving the quality of service in the Nigerian power sector,” he said.

Fadipe said that the table of the payment for the new tariff would soon be released.(NAN)

vanguardngr.com