John Ofikhenua, Abuja

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC ) Tuesday flagged-off the metering of 900,000 customers at N93 billion under the National Free Mass Metering Programme.

Its Managing Director, Engr. Ernest Mupwaya, who made the disclosure at the flag-off ceremony in Abuja, said the amount will be sufficient to meter all customers including replacement of defective meters.

According to him, “between now and December 2021 AEDC has planned to install over 101,000 meters at a cost of N6 billion without charging customers.

“The rest of the meters will be installed 18 months after, through a comprehensive role out program that will result in simultaneous installations in all three states of Niger, Kogi, and Nassarawa in addition to FCT.”

He explained that with the project, the Federal Government has activated its 40 percent shares in the company.

Mupwaya said the significance of the program is that it has been designed with sufficient resources to meter all customers.

His words: ‘The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) who has 40 percent shareholding, have sourced sufficient funding to support discos through a low-interest shareholder loan that will make it possible for Discos to receive sufficient meters to close the metering gap for good.”

He recalled that over the years, the company has embarked on various metering initiatives such as Credit Advanced Payment for Metering Implementation (CAPMI) and Meter Asset Provider (MAP).

These programs, he said, have achieved some successes that resulted in metering of over 300,000 customers.

The Managing Director said currently, “with the flag-off of this National Free Mass Program, AEDC will receive a total of 900,000 meters, at the cost of 93billion.

“The metering of customers has a huge positive implication not only to the electricity industry but to the entire economy in a number of ways.

“Firstly, massive metering will create jobs through installation and inspections of meters after installations.”



The AEDC boss said other jobs will be created in meter manufacturing, logistics, and supply chains associated with making meters available in Nigeria.

He added that massive metering will improve the transparency in electricity transactions which will result in increased revenues that can be channeled into service improvement.

Improved Services, according to him, will support improved economic activities that will impact



both informal and formal sectors.

Mupwaya said this will lead to electricity industry transformation along with numerous spillover effects on the economy.

He appealed to customers to accept the meters and resist any attempt by unscrupulous people who may approach them, with an offer to compromise the meters.

He revealed that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has put in place punitive penalties for those caught bypassing the meter to the extent that the fines override the perceived benefit apart from damaging the good working relationship with the discos.

Continuing, he said “Energy theft also diverts resources which are meant to improve the service



being provided. We believe that we can work together in ensuring that the metering challenge is brought to a permanent end as we face a new dawn.

“However I want to acknowledge that the majority of our customers are law-abiding citizens and they have been supporting us through the difficulties associated with transactions through estimated billing. I pay tribute to our customers as we cut the corner and face new dawn in electricity transformation.”