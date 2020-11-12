Confederation of African Football has opened the door to fans’ participation in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

This was one of the changes made in face of the COVID-19 restrictions. Although CAF had ruled that no fans will be allowed into stadia for November games, nevertheless, there is a tweak should any host association’s government insists on having fans around.

“All the matches must be played without spectators, however, should a host association’s government approve that matches can be played with spectators, the host federation must obtain prior approval from CAF,” it added.

“The number of spectators shall not exceed 50% of the stadium capacity. These measures are effective and are valid only during the current context of global health crisis due to the COVID-19.”

Other changes include the Afcon 2022 qualification games, CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup will have the number of players increased by 10 players as that will allow participating teams to replace any player who contracts the virus.

“For the competitions where the regulations impose a list with a limited number of players (Example: Interclubs, Competitions with final tournament system…): increase the number of players with 10 players; (if for example, the regulations impose a list of 30 players, the number will be increased to 40),” a statement from CAF read.

“The number of substitutes allowed on the start list remains unchanged in conformity with each competition’s regulations. Five substitutions will be allowed for matchday 3 and 4 of the Afcon 2021 qualifiers,” it continued.

Vanguard News Nigeria