A group of students of the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) who specialize in blackmailing young girls who fall victim of sharing their nudes with them on social media, have been busted by the Akin Fadeyi Foundation, The Nation reports.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on Tuesday, the Founder and Executive Director of the foundation, Mr Akin Fadeyi said that the foundation got a report of the blackmail and extortion through its FLAG IT APP created for members of the public to report corrupt, decadent and Gender-Based violence cases to the Foundation.

According to Mr Fadeyi, through its collaboration with the Authorities of ABUAD, the Foundation was able to unmask the students behind the cartel and charge them to court.

The blackmailers include Ofoyeno David Junior, a 300-Level student of Media and Communications and the kingpin; Omokolade Israel Aiyedogbon, a recent graduate of the University; Darlington Emojeya, 300-Level Engineering student; and Oyedele Adeolu Akinsola, a 300-Level student of Political Science.

The case which has since been brought before the Federal High Court 2 in Ekiti, was adjourned to December 10, 2020, for hearing.

