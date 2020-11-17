{FILES] Ikechukwu Ezenwa (right) and Theophilus Afelokhai

Rivers United goalkeeper, Theophilus Afelokhai, who was the hero in his team’s final day victory over Bayelsa United at the Second Governor Nyesom Wike Pre-Season Championship, believes his new club has the potential to win all their competitions this coming season.

Afelokhai, who was the undisputed number, one goalkeeper, for Enyimba of Aba for over five seasons, won all the titles in Nigerian football during his stay in Aba. He joined Rivers United at the end of the last season and has already started on a winning note with triumph in the Governor Nyesom Wike Pre-season championship, which ended at the weekend.

Speaking on his expectations this coming season after scoring the winning penalty against Bayelsa United to hand his side the pre-season trophy at the Sharks Stadium Port Harcourt on Sunday, Afelokhai said his ambition “is to win a continental title.

“I came to Rivers United for a new challenge and I am happy it is starting on a good note.

“We have the team and management to excel in all competitions, but we need support from our fans to leave up to their expectations.”

In the final match of the Wike Pre-season championship, Bayelsa United held Rivers United to a 1-1 stalemate. Rivers United’s Chika Godwin canceled out a second-half goal by Bayelsa United’s Christian Mizo.

Towards the end of the game, the two sides substituted their goalkeepers with Theophilus Afelokhai replacing Darlington Ovunda for Rivers, while Raphael John replaced Isiaka Ogunbiyi in goal for Bayelsa United.

The four players scored their penalties for both sides with the two goalkeepers expected to take the fifth kick.

Bayelsa United goalkeeper was the first one to step up and he ballooned his kick over the bar allowing Afelokhai to secure the win.

The former Enyimba goalie, who scored two goals in the competition, was rewarded with the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Ottasolo FC was named as the best team of the tournament, while the highest goal scorer award went to MFM forward, Clement Ogu, the only player to score three goals.

The Most Valuable Player of the second edition of the pre-season went to Bayelsa United’s Okardi Inukurogha.

The final was witnessed by Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sports, Honour Sirawoo, the state’s PDP chairman, Desmond Akawor, who represented Governor Nyesom Wike, former Commissioner of Health, Sampson Parker, and Special Adviser to the governor on Real Madrid Academy, Chris Green.

The winners got N500, 000 for their efforts, while finalists, Bayelsa United, received N300, 000.