The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says there are over two million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent.

The UN health agency gave the update on WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard.

WHO stated that there were more than two million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 1.7 million recoveries and 48,000 deaths cumulatively.

South Africa, Algeria and Kenya were countries with highest number of reported confirmed cases.

According to the dashboard, South Africa reported 757,144 cases and 20,556 deaths; Algeria had 70,629 cases and 2,206 deaths while Kenya reported 72,686 reported cases and 1,313 deaths.

The dashboard also stated that Nigeria had reported 65,693 cases and 1,163 deaths from COVID-19. (NAN)