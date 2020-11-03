Finally, the US presidential election is about to be upon us. Like most things, preparation for dealing with such an event is crucial. But additionally, figuring what to watch for in all the noise is just as important. The clock is ticking.

If you read this article on Monday, there will only be one day to go before the campaign for the presidency in the US (plus hundreds and hundreds of other elected positions all across the country) will finally, finally be over. Finally. Much of that energy, time, money, campaign advertisements blanketing the broadcast and electronic media and elsewhere, the emotional investment, anger and frustration will now, increasingly, be in the rearview mirror. Attention will be focused tightly on the counting — and possible recounting — and the charges, countercharges and legal wrangling over the balloting will then be centre stage.

The modern myth in American politics has been that the country obediently lines up on election day from Dixville Notch, New Hampshire in the first minutes of the big day, until the last voter in distant islands off Alaska and the furthest reaches of Hawaii to have their respective says. With that accomplished, the people in the various…