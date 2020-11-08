World News After a Decade of Silence, a Composer Reappears By Corinna da Fonseca-Wollheim 1 min ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 Osvaldo Golijov was one of the most celebrated stars in classical music. Then came a long, unexpected drought. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
