President Donald Trump of the United States, on Monday evening, said he had decided to sack his Defence Secretary, Mark Esper, who has been in the position since July 2019.

This comes as there are reports that the president is likely to also fire some other top officials of his administration later today.

Trump in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, announced that Christopher Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center will be Acting Secretary of Defence with immediate effect.

“I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense effective immediately. “Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service.”

