The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has again questioned a former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler.

Fowler on Tuesday returned to the EFCC office for the second round of questioning.

Fowler, who was also a former Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) was on Monday quizzed for several hours by the EFCC.

Spokesperson of the EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren confirmed to Channels Television that Fowler was allowed to go home yesterday and returned again today for further questioning.

According to Uwujaren, Fowler is being interrogated in connection to an ongoing investigation by the anti-graft agency.