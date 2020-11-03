Head coach of Nigeria Boxing Federation, ex-Olympian Anthony Konyegwachie (right), Friday Felix (middle), and Secretary General of the boxing body, Mr. Sunny Obot, during the presentation of N.3 million to the ailing ex-boxer in Lagos.



Konyegwachie calls for more assistance

Former Nigerian amateur boxer and member of the nation’s contingent to Harare ’95 All African Games, Friday Felix, has sent words of appreciation to his colleagues, who raised the sum of N300,000 (N.3m) to take care of his medical bills.

Felix, who won bronze at the 1995 African Games in Harare, Zimbabwe, has been down with stroke for a year, and is currently battling to raise money to pay for his medical expenses.

Not ready to see one of their colleagues die in such condition, ex-Nigerian boxers (home and abroad) contributed the money, which was presented to him in Lagos.

In his days as a boxer, Felix represented Nigeria and Lagos State at the amateur level from 1988 to 1997. He later ruled the Africa Boxing Union (ABU) before he quit the game.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Felix said: “I am really grateful to the ex-boxers for coming to my rescue. I stopped treatment before the COVID-19 lockdown because I didn’t have the money to continue. Any money I get now is to feed myself and my family.”

The ex-pugilist further lamented: “I have not been able to pay my house rent for over a year now because of my condition. I need more financial assistance.”

Meanwhile, the head coach of Nigeria Boxing Federation, former Olympian, Anthony Konyegwachie, who presented the cash to the ailing Friday Felix on behalf of the ex-boxers, has called on the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as the Nigeria Boxing Federation to come to his aid.

Konyegwachie, a member of Nigeria’s contingent to Seoul ’88 Olympics Games in South Korea, where he competed in the men’s featherweight category, says ex-athletes like Felix deserve the attention of government and sports-loving individuals having contributed their quota to the country.

“Any amount of money given to him now will go a long way because Felix needs to continue his medication. I was called upon by my colleagues (ex-boxers) to present the money to Felix, and I thank them for the financial assistance.”