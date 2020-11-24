The African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), together with Portia Ltd, is hosting a virtual ceremony to kick off the 18th Gender Summit (GS18).

The event organized on the sidelines of the Next Einstein Forum (NEF) and under the framework of the Gender Summit Africa series, will end on December 2, 2020. The theme is “Agriculture through the Gender Lens: From Surviving to Thriving in a Climate Changing World”.

In a statement, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AIMS, Lydie Hakizimana said: “Our commitment to scientific excellence goes hand in hand with a deliberate approach to promote gender equity and inclusion, dovetailing with SDG 5 which sets out to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

“To apprehend issues affecting men and women unequally, we work to ensure that our programmes are gender-sensitive, by making gender mainstream across all our initiatives. Ensuring fuller participation of African women in research, innovation and development is one of the objectives of the gender summit and the most efficient way to create the knowledge needed to build smart and fair innovation ecosystems in Africa, and for Africa.”

Also speaking about the summit, Elizabeth Pollitzer, Director of Portia Ltd and Founder of the Gender Summit, said: “The summit will demonstrate the importance of advancing gender knowledge into agricultural research and farming practices in Africa, as the best way to achieve food and nutrition security for all.”