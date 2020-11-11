Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

CHIEF of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has said the remodelled School of Air Intelligence in Makurdi, Benue State, will strengthen the fight against insurgency.

At the opening of the NAF School of Air Intelligence at NAF Base in Makurdi, Abubakar reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to reposition the Air Force into a highly professional and disciplined force through capacity building.

He said the renovated facilities will ensure effective, efficient and timely training and employment of personnel.

The CAS, who also inspected aircrafts at the hanger of the Tactical Air Command (TAC) said the Air Force NAF has begun the repairs of nine grounded F7-NI fighter aircrafts as part of its efforts to continue to protect the country’s territorial integrity.

Abubakar explained that the idea was to first ensure that NAF has the required platform serviceable and, secondly, to build the capacity of its personnel.

He said: “Work is ongoing on nine F7-NI fighter aircrafts; seven will be crated and taken to China for maintenance and two would be done locally here.

“That is why the life extension programme which is an aspect of the maintenance job is done locally here in Makurdi. It’s similar to what we are doing in Kainji and Ikeja where we reactivated the C-130 aircraft.

“The 917 which is parked outside there is one of the two C-130 that were reactivated in Ikeja; the first time in the history of our service.”

The CAS hinted that NAF is expecting an additional aircraft from Pakistan, saying the inaugurated facilities would accommodate technicians and pilots who would be coming to support NAF operation for the first one year when the aircraft arrives.