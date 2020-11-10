Our Reporter

AIR Peace at the weekend explained its aircraft weight policy, saying it dropped some luggage at Abuja Airport last Friday to ensure the carrier did not exceed the maximum take-off weight of its plane.

The airline said the weight policy was in line with its consistent safety practice of ensuring that its operations aligned with global prescription on conditions of safe flight as it affects allowed take-off weight of aircraft.

The clarification by the airline, its spokesman, Mr Stanley Olisa, said became imperative given the misrepresentation on some platforms that its aircraft were unsafe.

A passenger, a lawyer, alleged that some luggage were left behind at Abuja Airport on Friday due to ‘weight restriction issues’ .

Air Peace said the luggage was deliberately left because it was unsafe to overweight the aircraft.

“We are stating categorically that all our aircraft are safe and airworthy, and it is a globally accepted fact that every aircraft has a weight limit.

“For the flight in question, we did not carry all the luggage because the aircraft had reached its maximum weight capacity. It would have been unsafe and dangerous to do otherwise. We did the right thing- a safety measure that is known worldwide.

‘’Airlines, all over the world, drop bags to avoid being overweight. So how does this translate to being unsafe? ”

Last week, Air Peace announced the arrival of another ERJ-145 which has been undergoing C-Check.

The aircraft, with registration number 5N-BVD, arrived Lagos last week.

“Most of our aircraft were out on C-Check during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have started arriving one after the other” , the airline said.