A map of Borno, a state in north-east Nigeria.

Boko Haram insurgents operating in the Sambisa forest area of Borno State have come under intense attacks from the Air Task Force of the Operation Lafiya Dole.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche.

Enenchen said multiple airstrikes were launched in the vicinity of the Sambisa forest on November 14, adding that several of the terrorists were killed after the Air Task Force dispatched attack aircraft to engage the target areas where the armed fighters were spotted under the dense vegetation.

The two locations at Gobara and the Sambisa ‘s’ region were said to have been used by the terrorists as logistics bases as well as staging areas to launch attacks.