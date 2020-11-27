Foreign airline, Emirates, has opened additional, multi-risk insurance cover for travellers, to the sum of $500,000.

Provided by Emirates and AIG travel at no additional cost to its customers, this cover is the first of its kind in the airline and travel insurance industry. It is designed to provide all Emirates passengers a unique offer for stress-free and hassle-free travel.

This new multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover will automatically apply to all Emirates tickets purchased from December 1, and extend to Emirates codeshare flights operated by partner airlines, as long as the ticket number starts with 176.

Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive, Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, said: “Emirates was the first airline to offer complimentary global COVID-19 cover for travellers back in July, and the response from our customers has been tremendously encouraging. We’ve not rested on our laurels and instead continued to look at how we can offer our customers an even better proposition. We’re very pleased to be able to now provide this new multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover, which is another industry first, to all our customers.

“We see a strong appetite for travel around the world, especially heading into the winter holidays as people seek warmer climates and family destinations like Dubai. By launching this new multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover, we aim to give our customers even more confidence in making their travel plans this winter and moving into 2021.”

Highlights of the coverage include: Out-of-Country Emergency Medical Expenses & Emergency Medical Evacuation up to $500,000, valid for COVID-19 (contracted during the trip) and other medical emergencies while travelling abroad; Trip Cancellation up to $7,500 for non-refundable costs if the traveller or a relative (as defined in the policy) is unable to travel because they are diagnosed with COVID-19 before the scheduled trip departure date, or for other named reasons – similar to other comprehensive travel cover products.