Lucas Ajanaku

AIRTEL Nigeria has won two awards at the 4th Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (2020).

At the awards ceremony, held in Abuja, Airtel Nigeria won the award for Best Customer Experience while its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Segun Ogunsanya, was named the Telecom Industry Personality of the Year.

According to the organisers, the award sought to celebrate the strides of Airtel Nigeria for its focus on improving customer experience. The outstanding contributions of Mr. Ogunsanya to the development of Nigeria’s telecommunications industry as evident in the company’s provision of affordable mobile broadband, innovative value offerings and advocacy for corporate philanthropy were also cited as being honour-worthy.

Acknowledging the recognition, Mr. Ogunsanya, who was represented by Director, Legal/Regulatory Affairs & Company Secretary, Mr. Shola Adeyemi, expressed appreciation to the organisers for creating a credible platform to celebrate remarkable contributions in the telecoms industry.

Read Also: Airtel Touching Lives wins CSR award

Speaking on the significance of the NTITA, President of Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Olusola Teniola, urged the federal and state governments to pay more attention to the sector while underpinning concerted efforts by stakeholders to transform the economy into a digital one.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami and the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, were among notable industry stakeholders who were also recognised on the occasion.