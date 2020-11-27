Aisha Buhari

…Unveils trophy for women swimming championship

…As project targets massive employment for girls, women

By Chris Ochayi

Wife of the President, ​Aisha Muhammadu Buhari , Thursday, charged government at various levels to invest more​ in​ women development especially in the areas of sports,​ swimming,​ as well as rural empowerment .

Mrs Buhari , who made the remarks in Abuja at the official unveiling and trophy presentation for the international women swimming championship and rural empowerment in her honour, reaffirmed her commitment to defend the plights of African women and children

The first lady, who was represented by her Special Assistant​ on African First Ladies Peace Mission, Dr Mairo Al- Makura noted that the mission was committed to the plight of vulnerable women as well as girl child development.

She noted that it was on that note that the mission endorsed the international women swimming championship and rural Empowerment.

Aisha who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the active roles he has given women in his administration, said it has enhanced women participation in governance, decision making process and effective service delivery.

She expressed optimism that the women swimming competition will not only discover and develop thousand of talents amongst young girls, but will also promote effective participation of women in the economic development of the continent.

Aisha Buhari further noted that the championship and empowerment programme initiative be encouraged and supported, adding that it creates opportunity to create hope and sustainable economic empowerment for women as well as promote socio- cultural integration which according to her enhance peace and Unity in many communities.

It was, therefore, in line with Her Excellency’s policy interest and commitment to matters of women and girl-child development and empowerment, particularly our vulnerable and less-privileged young girls and women in rural communities that the African First Ladies Peace Mission endorsed the International Women Swimming Championship and Rural Empowerment in Honour of Her Excellency, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Governors’ Wives.

“I must, at this point sincerely, thank the Nigeria Aquatics Federation and. the International Planning and Implementation Committee of this project, led by the Awards Championship International, and other collaborating partners for your effort to see to the success of this important project. Her Excellency is deeply impressed with your consistency and commitment to ensure Nigeria hosts this first ever championship and empowerment programme for Africa.

According to her, “This championship and empowerment programe is one initiative one that should be encouraged and supported by every Nigerian and all African. It presents us with the opportunity to create hope and sustainable economic empowerment for our women and promote the ultimate socio cultural integration required to enhance peace and Unity in our communities

” I am particularly optimistic that this project will not only discover and develop thousand of latent talents among our young girls, but will also promote effective participation of our rural and less privileged women in the economic development of the African continent”

