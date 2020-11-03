Ajax Amsterdam’s head coach Erik Ten Hag (R) and Dutch defender Perr Schuurs address a press conference at the MCH Arena stadium in Herning, Denmark on November 2, 2020, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League Group D football match between FC Midtjylland and Ajax Amsterdam.

Ajax have become the latest Champions League club to be hit by coronavirus with captain Dusan Tadic and goalkeeper Andre Onana and 9 others testing positive ahead of their tie against FC Midtjylland, according to news reports

Ten Hag, at a press conference ahead of the Group D encounter, remained vague about the players and their Covid-19 status, and why they could not travel to play at the MCH Arena in the western Danish city of Herning.

“There are a number of players who did not get permission to enter Denmark to play here. They are allowed to play in the Netherlands but not in Denmark,” Ten Hag said at the live-streamed conference.

Pressed for a reason Ten Hag said: “I can’t say anything about the exact reasons and I’m also not going to comment on individuals because of privacy reasons.”

“All I know is that they did not get permission to enter Denmark,” he said.

Ten Hag then added “it has to do with testing. All I can say is the players affected by this are healthy in the sense that they don’t have any symptoms or complaints.”

Denmark enforces stricter anti-coronavirus rules than many other European countries.

It could be that some players who tested positive before still have residual traces of the virus showing up in blood tests, even though they have recovered completely, the RTL Nieuws private broadcaster said.

“I find this rather odd,” said Ten Hag.

“We are playing in a European competition. But European countries have different rules when it comes to corona,” he said.

“That’s strange and it is not fair play either,” added Ten Hag.

Dutch news reports say the missing players are now pinning their hopes on a second test, hoping that would come up negative.

“I am therefore hopeful that they will still be welcome on Tuesday,” Ten Hag said, adding “we are still working on it”.

