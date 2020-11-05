Two separate gang leaders of notorious syndicates of bandits terrorizing Katsina State have repented and surrendered their arms to Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

Spokesperson of the Command, SP Isah Gambo, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, November 4, said the gang leaders repented and surrendered ten AK-47 rifles due to persistent pressure and actionable intelligence from the police.

The two bandit leaders, Sale Turwa and Muhammed Sani Maidaji were presented before the Governor on Wednesday, by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Sanusi Buba.

“The gang leaders Sale Turwa, ‘M’, aged 30yrs and Muhammadu Sani Maidaji, ‘M’, aged 33yrs both of Illella village, Safana LGA of Katsina state have surrendered and repented before His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Katsina state, Rt. Hon Aminu Bello Masari, CFR, fnim, the Commissioner of Police, Katsina state Command, Commander 17 Brigade, Katsina, and Director Department of State Security Services,” said Gambo. “The repented bandits have surrendered ten (10) AK-47 rifles to the Commissioner of Police. Investigation is ongoing.” he added

Meanwhile, Governor Masari has reiterated his charge on the security agencies to be ruthless with bandits terrorizing the state and the neighboring Kaduna and Zamfara states in an orgy of kidnapping for ransom, rape, arson and cattle rustling.

Governor Masari, who spoke on Wednesday, when heads of security agencies in the state brought the two repentant bandit commanders, described the development as very significant milestone in the fight against banditry and other criminalities.

The Governor urged the security operatives not to relent, but redouble their efforts in fighting the bandits until they are completely degraded and rendered permanently ineffective.

“I’ve instructed the security operatives to deal ruthlessly with the bandits until they are rendered permanently ineffective. We are no more going to negotiate with them, but if on their volition they decide to renounce their violent criminal ways and embrace peace, we are ready to listen to them,” he said. “Even then, they must surrender all the arms and ammunitions in their possession, otherwise they remain enemies to be dealt with accordingly, as far as we are concerned. Government is always ready to receive, forgive and rehabilitate repentant bandits, as long as they surrender all the arms and ammunitions in their possession, but it is not up to us to romance them.” he added.

