Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has expressed optimism that court would unfreeze accounts of suspected sponsors of #EndSARS protests.

He, therefore, implored victims of the Central Bank (CBN) action to challenge the decision legally.

Akeredolu, who doubles as Chairman of South West Governors’ Forum, pointed out that the apex bank may have acted in line with extant laws, he, however, charged the account holders to clear their name by all legal means.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who spoke on a live programme yesterday, noted: “Speaking very honestly, I don’t see anything wrong in it. If for instance my account was frozen, what would I do?

“All I would do is go back to court to explain. The #EndSARS promoters should do that. Even politicians have their accounts frozen sometimes. You have to go to court and explain. And at the end of the day, the court will say, ‘leave the account. The account should be de-frozen’, and you take your money back.”

“If your account is frozen, you justify why the money was there. You come to explain to what use you have put this money,” he added.

According to him, “If it is that okay, we used this money to pay the caterer to give food to these boys when they were there. We spent money even before the hoodlums took over. It will be explained, people will know and the accounts will be de-frozen.

“It is not just enough to claim that the accounts were used for acts of treason.”

