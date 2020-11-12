Daily News

Akeredolu lied on salary payment, say Resident doctors

Osagie Otabor, Akure

The Ondo ARD had on Monday began an indefinite strike action after it ended its three days warning strike.

Governor Akeredolu, in a televised interview, said the Resident doctors would go back to work after receiving their salaries on Tuesday.

The spokesman for the Ondo ARD Dr. Taiwo Olaigbe, said they only received one month’s salary.

Dr. Olaigbe said they resolved not to return to work until all their demands are met.

His words, “This is the third time we are going on strike this year. Whatever Mr. Governor has said is a blatant lie. We will not return to work until all our demands are met.

“It was yesterday we received one month’s salary. We cannot continue like this.”

