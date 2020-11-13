By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in the Ondo State University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH) has accused Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of lying about paying their four-month salary.

The doctors on Monday began an indefinite strike after they ended three days warning strike.

Governor Akeredolu, in a televised interview, said the doctors would go back to work after receiving their salaries on Tuesday.

Spokesman for the Ondo ARD, Dr. Taiwo Olaigbe, said they only received one month salary.

He said they resolved not to return to work until all their demands were met.