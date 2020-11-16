Osagie Otabor, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said that the alarm of threat to life raised by candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the October 10 governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, was merely an illusion.

Jegede had last week said his life was being threatened over the petition he filed at the tribunal challenging the victory of Akeredolu.

Akeredolu said Jegede was known for using tactics to seek attention even during the electioneering campaign.

He said the allegation of threat to life was another attempt to stir unpopular discussion around an exercise that has been concluded by the good people of Ondo State.

Speaking through the spokesman of his campaign organisation, Richard Olatunde, Governor Akeredolu said the alarm raised by Jegede was an evasive strategy to further hoodwink ‘his unsuspecting followers into believing in his legal voyage which has held them spellbound.’

Akeredolu urged Jegede to look within the PDP and beam searchlight into its leadership crisis, particularly the internal wrangling which he said has led to brickbats

According to him, “Instead of seeking undue attention with unfounded claims and infantile alarms, Jegede should face his petition at the tribunal and allow the cause of law to determine its merit even as this alarm seems preemptive and defeatist in reasoning.

“While recalling the different show of violence by the PDP in the build-up to the last election, we want to say emphatically, that, as a candidate of a political party who marketed violence, Jegede cannot be threatened by anyone. Nevertheless, we urged the security agencies to provide adequate protection for him.

“The APC is a peaceful political party that respects the wishes of the people. At least, we are sure that not anyone from the APC would threaten Jegede’s life, especially with the shallow document called election petition he has deposited at the Tribunal.”