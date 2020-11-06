Daily News

Akinyemi’s new book for launch tomorrow

A book in honour of one of the leading lights of the Christian faith and purveyor of the annual Ota Miracle Crusade, Prophet JP Ademola, is  slated for public presentation tomorrow.

The well- researched book is written by Lagos journalist and erstwhile media officer of the West African Football Union (WAFU), Gbadebo Akinyemi.

The 120-page book brings to fore the political dynamics and intriguing heterogeneity of  Kwara, the home state of the Prophet   in addition to touching accounts  of his battles with stark deprivations while growing up.

In a statement issued by the author of the book, details of the prophet’s rise to prominence from humble beginnings will inspire both the young and older generations of Nigerians determined to make impact in the challenging socio- economic terrain of the country.

