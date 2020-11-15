The honourable minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has joined the list of eminent personalities grieving the death of Jerry John Rawlings, a former Ghanaian president who died of Covid-19 complications on November 12th, 2020 at the Korle Blu Teaching Hospital, Accra, Ghana at the age of 73.

Conveying his heart felt condolence in a letter addressed to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the widow of the late ex-president, the former minority leader of the Senate and a one time governor of Akwa Ibom State, recalled with nostalgia how the late Rawlings proved that he is a Pan Africanist when he attended the commissioning of the International Stadium in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, alongside other African Leaders while he (Akpabio) was still the governor of the state.

Here below is an excerpt of the letter:

Dear Mrs Rawlings,

We received the news of the sudden demise of ex-President JJ Rawlings of Ghana here in Nigeria with great shock.

Please be comforted that in life you had a great partner, a Pan Africanist, a global icon, a transformational leader and a humanist as a husband, father and brother.

His Leadership style was infectious in and out of offices. He mentored many young leaders beyond the shores of Ghana. He showed how one should love and serve his country beyond self. He will forever be remembered as the father of modern Ghana. He loved Africa so much that he boarded a flight from Accra to Uyo in Nigeria to join me in my state alongside other African Leaders such as Presidents (Dr) Goodluck Jonathan-Nigeria; Dr John Mahama Dramani, Ghana; Alassane Quattara of Cote d’ivoire to commission the best International Stadium I bequeathed to West Africa in 2014. At that time I was serving humanity as an Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State one of the states in South South Nigeria. He slept over in Uyo and spent enormous energy visiting project sites across the state and thereafter stated that he came to personally confirm the Uncommon Transformation he had heard so much about. Expressing his happiness, he told my people then that the giant strides he witnessed in Akwa Ibom State gave him hope that there was still a future for our continent. We shall miss him and his commitment to bettering the lot of the less privileged in your country and elsewhere in Africa. Please accept our condolences and may his soul rest in perfect peace, amen. Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON Honourable Minister, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs Former Minority Leader of the Senate And Governor Akwa Ibom State (2007- 2015) Nigeria. Below are pictures of the late Jerry Rawlings at the commissioning of the stadium.

