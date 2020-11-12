By Sam Ibok and Mcdouggie Ekperikpe

Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) has admitted 197 into its 67 post-graduate programmes, The event took place at TETFUND Pavillion at the main campus.

Declaring the event open, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Nse Essien, described the ceremony as a landmark event in the history of the institution, noting that it had joined universities positioned to create knowledge through high quality research.

“This ceremony is a landmark event in the history of the university. It has joined the league of universities which have been positioned to create new knowledge boundaries by embarking on high quality basic and applied research, “ he said.

He thanked the state government for constructing a 2.83km road network to open up the permanent site of the main campus which leads to the post-graduate students’ hostel and the School of Post-graduate Studies Administrative Block.

Prof Essien also thanked the immediate past VC, Prof Eno Ibanga, for establishing the School of Postgraduate Studies and Board of School of Post-graduate Studies.

He lauded the former Chairman of the University Governing Council, Mr Asuquo Udofia, for constructing and donating a postgraduate students’ hostel facility to the varsity.

He urged other multinational organisations , philanthropists and public spirited individuals to assist the institution by constructing a postgraduate students’ hostel at the Obio Akpa campus.

The VC congratulated the matriculating students on their success in gaining admission into the postgraduate programmes of the school and wished them well in all their endeavours.