Agency Reporter

AKWA IBOM State would lease out land to farmers to assist them expand their agribusinesses, it was learnt on Tuesday.

Commissioner for Agriculture Dr Glory Edet stated this when she opened a training for farmers on smart farming, precision and sustainable agriculture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was organised by the ministry, in collaboration with Agribusiness Enterprise Development Programme (AEDP).

Edet said the vision of the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration was to eliminate hunger through improved agriculture that would drive income growth.

She said: “Farmers’ training essentially contributes to human resource development in agriculture and addresses their basic needs.

“The government’s policy thrust is on growing the agricultural sector through various commodity value chains to generate employment. Hence the focus on development of agricultural value chain through capacity building.

“AEDP is to ensure adequate training of farmers for increased productivity as well as the establishment of Staple Crop Processing Zones (SCPZs) in the state.”

According to her, the training will enable farmers and agribusiness owners develop ideas and gather relevant information about agribusiness to determine the real market demands for their produce.

AEDP’s Programme Director Ekanikpong Ben said the agency was providing capacity building in agriculture through business and technical trainings. According to him, the agency had also introduced farmers to various technologies and innovations in agriculture to meet the increase in demand for food.