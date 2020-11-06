World News

Al Roker, ‘Today’ Show Anchor, Reveals He Has Cancer

By
0
al-roker,-‘today’-show-anchor,-reveals-he-has-cancer
Views: Visits 1

Mr. Roker, 66, said he learned of the cancer diagnosis after a routine medical checkup in September.

Susan Collins Was Never Going to Lose

Previous article

Our Food Staff’s 21 Favorite Thanksgiving Recipes

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News