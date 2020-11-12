Months after granting an Interview saying she not only loves her husband, the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, but worships him as a god, Queen Aanu has alleged that he is threatening her life for walking out of the marriage.

The 23-year-old queen said this in a statement posted on her official Instagram account on Thursday morning. She also tagged the police in her statement.

For months, rumours have been rife that Aanu and another young queen, Damilola, fled to Lagos because they wanted to be “free”.

But this is the first time that the queen would be publicly confirming speculations that she had walked out of her marriage of barely five years.

She said the monarch attempted kidnapping her but failed and added that she no longer wants to be in bondage.

The queen, who welcomed the monarch’s third set of twins in 2018, also said her life and that of her family is under threat.

The queen, who was known to be very close to the monarch, has over 60,000 Instagram followers.

When PREMIUM TIMES called the monarch’s spokesperson, Bode Durojaiye, he expressed dismay over the statement.

‘‘I am very shocked to hear this. I will have to find out the true situation and get back to you before the end of today,’’ Mr Durojaiye, told our correspondent on Thursday morning.

Read her statement below