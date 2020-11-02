Agency Reporter

David Alaba has blasted Bayern Munich president, Herbert Hainer, for announcing their new contract offer had been withdrawn.

Alaba, who has been at Bayern since 2008, sees his current deal expire at the end of next June.

Hainer said the club withdrew their offer of a new five-year deal for Alaba after the player’s agent turned down their latest proposal.

“I heard it like everyone else on the news,” Alaba, linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid, told a press conference ahead of their game at Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“I cannot say how it will continue from this point. I am glad to be playing for Bayern, and to be a part of the team. But what the future will look like after I just cannot say, as no one has talked to me officially.

“I can completely understand the fans. I wish internal stuff would stay internal. The numbers out there do not correspond to reality and I am a bit disappointed and sad that the club never officially came out to say they are wrong.’

Asked about a possible move to the English Premier League, Alaba said: “I have not made any thoughts about my future because Bayern was always the first point of contact. I had no contact with other clubs for that reason.