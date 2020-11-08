By Glenn Garner For Dailymail.com

Alec Baldwin has kept us amused for more than four years with his impression of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

And the native New Yorker is preparing to bid farewell to the role, which earned him an Emmy Award in 2017 and another nomination in 2018.

He joked about being proud to be out of a job Saturday, as he teased his final performance as Trump on SNL, after Democratic candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris were projected to win the election that morning.

The 62-year-old wrote on Twitter: ‘I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!’

‘Tonight on @nbcsnl,’ he wrote with a GIF of himself in character as the lame duck president, stating: ‘People are mean to me.’

Wife Hilaria, 36, echoed the sentiment, posting a black-and-white photo of him getting into costume from his dressing room, writing: ‘I’m happy my husband is losing his job tonight.’

Baldwin has become known for his hilariously uncanny impersonation of Trump, who’s provided plenty of bizarre material during his single term.

He returned to the role last month, amid the presidential debates, in which Jim Carrey played Biden and Maya Rudolph portrayed Harris.

The Academy Award nominee razzed Trump on Twitter after the outgoing POTUS was spotted once again at a golf course, writing: ‘They’re gonna need an enormous shipment of tissues sent to Mar-a-Lago.’

He previously said of the nationwide celebrations in another tweet: ‘What a remarkable thing it is to see and hear the City of NY, my home for over 40 years, come alive again. So, so, so much joy here.’

Baldwin also mused to his 1million followers: ‘My wish has been fulfilled. On to my next wish. That everyone who voted in this election maintains that commitment and votes in the 2022 midterm elections. Let’s keep this going!!! (And thank you to the voters of PA who helped make this happen)’

He took some flack last month for continuing to poke fun at Trump, who had just been diagnosed with COVID-19, following his catastrophic mishandling of the pandemic.

The 30 Rock star defended himself in an IGTV video: ‘If there was ever the suggestion that Trump was truly, gravely ill, and people said, “Trump is really in trouble,” then I would bet you everything I have that we wouldn’t even get near that, in terms of content of the show. They would have done something else. I’ve seen that happen before.’

He continued: ‘We only have the words of the White House itself and the people who work there themselves to go on, and all of them have all been saying he isn’t in any danger.

‘We only have their word to go by. And if their word was that he was in serious trouble, then we probably wouldn’t have done it.’

Baldwin should have plenty to fall back on, telling The Guardian in July of 2017: ‘I’ve got a menu of different jobs … with some Trump every now and then! Everyone’s loving it … my brother Stephen, not so much. He’s a big rightwing Republican.’