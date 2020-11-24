By Tracy Wright For Dailymail.com

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has pleaded with Americans to stay home and avoid large gatherings during this week’s Thanksgiving holiday in efforts to curb rising cases of the COVID-19 virus.

Yet, Alex Rodriguez asked his fans about their plans for the big day as he traveled home to Miami on a luxurious private jet with fiancee Jennifer Lopez on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old former baseball player missed the mark as fans had to remind him that ‘we’re in the middle of a pandemic’ and millions of people around the world won’t be able to spend time with their loved ones due to the coronavirus.

Fresh from an appearance in New York at the Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Window display unveiling, the couple got cozy in the comfort of their own airplane.

Jennifer kicked up her feet and relaxed on the bed with an Hermes comforter across from Alex as he gave some face time to their pet pooch, Lady.

‘We have so much to be grateful for and are excited to be heading home to spend time with family,’ he captioned the shot. ‘What are your holiday plans?’

While a few fans were merely grateful for the former Yankee to pose the question, many followers questioned if Alex even realized the US was in the throes of a massive spike in COVID-19 cases.

‘None. We cancelled all of them,’ @sophiesmom0123 wrote. ‘We’re in the middle of a pandemic.’

Another user wrote: ‘Not having anyone over doing our part to not gather with family. Doing our part to try and be the solution not the problem.’

Instagram follower @heatherkuphal agreed: ‘Staying home with my husband and kids to help slow the spread of covid.’

‘Your world is way more interesting,’ @kay_kay_cuso wrote. ‘We do not have a jet. We do not have a job as of shut down. We do not have much but we do have health.’

More than three million people traveled through an airport over the weekend despite the CDC’s stark warning that cases of the deadly virus will continue to rise if distancing measures aren’t taken seriously.

‘The tragedy that could happen is that one of your family members is coming to this family gathering and they could end up severely ill, hospitalized or dying. And we don’t want that to happen,’ Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC’s COVID-19 incident manager, said. ‘These times are tough.’

Earlier this month, the popular video calling service, Zoom, lifted its 40-minute free limit to promote more communication between families as they stay at home during this unprecedented time.