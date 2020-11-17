DEFENDING champions Algeria gave away a two goal lead as they were held 2-2 by hosts Zimbabwe.

Despite the draw the Algerians have confirmed their place at the next Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroun, which have been delayed until 2022.

After goals in the 34th and 38th minutes, including a fine solo effort from Riyad Mahrez, it looked like Algeria would make it four wins from four.

The Warriors pulled a goal back two minutes before half-time as striker Knowledge Musona curled in a free kick from the edge of the area to beat Rais M’Bolhi.That seemed to galvanize Zimbabwe and they created the better chances after the break and were rewarded when Tanzania-based Prince Dube scored the equaliser in the 82nd minute seconds after coming on as a replacement.