The Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, who spent his second night at the Kuje Prison, where the Federal High Court judge, Justice Okon Abang, directed that he should be held is appealing his remand.

Ali Ndume was remanded in prison for his inability to produce the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina, who was said to have jumped bail in his trial on money laundering charges

Justice Abang, prompted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s prosecuting counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, ruled on Monday that Ndume would remain in prison until he either produced Maina or had the N500m bail bond paid into the Federation Account.

Ndume was led away from the court by prison officials shortly after the judge handed down the order for his remand on Monday. But the senator has appealed against the remand order by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The court and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission sources confirmed that Ndume, through his legal team led by Marcel Oru, filed 12 grounds of notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to a report by the Punch, the legal team filed an application for “bail pending appeal” before the Federal High Court which issued the remand order on Monday.

Because Maina jumoed bail, his son, Faisal’s bail was then revoked. The judge also summoned his surety, a member of the House of Representatives, Sani Umar Dangaladima, representing the Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, to appear in court to show cause why he should not forfeit the N60m bail bond which he signed for Faisal.

Meanwhile, Maina’s his trial on money laundering charges proceeded in absentia pending when the security agencies would be able to arrest and produce him in court with three prosecution witnesses testifying behind him and his legal team.