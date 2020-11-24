By Augustine Okezie, Katsina

A Northern Group Arewa Youths Association for Peace and Good Leadership on Tuesday demanded that the jailing of Senator Ali Ndume, by a federal high court for failing to produce Alhaji Maina should be extended to Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe who had repeatedly failed to produce Nnamdi Kanu whom he had stood surety for, in court for the continuation of his trial

President of the Association, Ambassador Mohammed Rilwanu Katun, told The Nation that justice could only be served if what is done to Ndume is extended to Abaribe.

He said; “If Ali Ndume is sent there because he couldn’t produce Maina whom he bailed why should the same measure not be taken on Senator Abaribe who uphill now couldn’t produce Nnamdi Kanu whom he stood surety for.

“So, from my own perspective I think the arrest and/ or remanding of jail because of not producing Maina, is politically motivated’’

‘’Abaribe is the first person who stood as surety for Kanu who ran away from Justice, yet the judge didn’t order Abaribe to be remanded till he produces Nnamdi Kanu. Ndume told the Judge that Maina is not in town and Maina released a statement in the media saying he is still treating himself for an ailment.

“They should have given Ndume some time for him to produce Maina and not send him to jail, if that’s the case, Abaribe should also be arrested to produce Kanu.’’

The Association further threatened legal action to ensure Senator Abaribe is jailed for not producing Nnamdi Kanu in Court for trial.