All new package for New Discovery

By Theodore Opara

NEW Discovery combines an exceptional design evolution with a versatile and intelligently packaged interior which embodies the spirit of family adventure that has characterised Land Rover’s premium family SUV for more than 30 years.

Featuring the latest generation of powerful and efficient six-cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, advanced Pivi Pro infotainment and superior comfort and practicality, New Discovery remains one of the most capable, connected and versatile full seven-seat premium SUVs in the world.

With Land Rover’s new Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) underpinning a suite of advanced technologies, New Discovery delivers new levels of sophistication, desirability and efficiency while retaining its customary breadth of on- and off-road capability and towing credentials.

From its updated Terrain Response 2 system and Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) updates to its new Cabin Air Filtration*, New Discovery looks after customers like never before.

The distinct character and optimised proportions of New Discovery embrace more than three decades of design evolution. Discovery DNA design cues – including the clamshell bonnet, the stepped roof and the highly visible C-pillar – remain, but New Discovery delivers a bold exterior evolution optimised to project a more confident road presence.

New signature LED headlights with a daytime running light signature set lower into the units create a more purposeful look, while animated sweeping front and rear indicators provide heightened visual sophistication and the body-colour front fender vent accentuates the premium SUV’s familiar broken waistline.

A revised front bumper features a wider body-coloured graphic and new side vents combine for a more purposeful and dynamic appearance.

At the rear, New Discovery features new signature LED lights, which are joined across the back of the vehicle by a new Gloss Black panel. Following Land Rover’s reductive design philosophy, this panel incorporates the trademark Discovery script, providing a cleaner rear graphic.

The new R-Dynamic model brings a more assertive character and purposeful stance with a series of unique design elements, including purposeful Gloss Black and Shadow Atlas exterior accents on the outside and two-tone leather and contrast seat stitching on the inside.

Vanguard News Nigeria