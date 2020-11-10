A former Inspector-General of Police, IGP Solomon Arase, has lamented about the number of policemen being attached to very important personalities (VIPs) in Nigeria.

According to Mr Arase, over 200,000 police officers are attached to political elites across the country.

Speaking at a recent event, he lamented that the force was not policing the security space in Nigeria, describing the practice as “policing the elites against policing the security space”.

Arase said, “We have about 400,000 police personnel in Nigeria and 200,000 of those officers are with the political elites. What we are doing in this country is that we are policing the elites, we are not policing spaces, and this is an issue we have to look into.”

He further blamed the challenges facing the Force on lack of political will to implement past reports on how to reform the security outfit.

Recall that over the weekend, the IGP, Mohammed Adamu, ordered the withdrawal of some police aides attached to some politicians, businessmen and organisations.

The information was contained in a circular with reference number CB: 4001/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.116/32 and dated November 4, 2020.

Those who lost their security details include Emeka Offor, Femi Fani-Kayode, Amen Rochas, Magnus Abe, Babachir Lawal, Lado Yakubu, Yuguda Bashir, Uche Chukwu, Boroface Ajayi, Mutiu Nicholas, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Edozie Madu, David Adesanya and Chris Giwa.

Organisations mentioned include Christ Embassy, Oriental Energy Resources, ECWA Academy, and Sunti Golden Sugar Estate.

“The attention of the IGP has been drawn to the fact that the police personnel attached to the corporate bodies and personalities are yet to be withdrawn despite extant directives to that effect.

“In line with the subsisting order, the IG directs that you withdraw all the PMF, SPU, CTU, or conventional police operations attached to the affected companies or individuals in any of their locations across the country with immediate effect,” The letter, which was signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, DCP Idowu Owohunwa, read in part.

The IGP directed the senior officers the letter was addressed to, to submit a report confirming compliance not later than November 10, 2020.”

