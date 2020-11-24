Babatunde Gbadamosi (File Photo)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Federal High Court in Lagos to disqualify the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi, from participating in the December 5 senatorial bye-election in Lagos East.

The APC alleged that Gbadamosi committed perjury and falsification of West African Examinations Council (WAEC) certificates in the documents he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It claimed that the PDP candidate made false declarations on oath regarding his work experience and did not participate in the one-year mandatory National Youth Service (NYSC programme), among other infractions.

Counsel to Lagos APC, Mr. Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) who filed the suit listed the PDP candidate, Gbadamosi and INEC as defendants.

In its statement of claim, the APC declared that it studied the June 1985 WAEC certificate Gbadamosi had submitted to the INEC in comparison with his certificate obtained from the official WAEC website and discovered certain discrepancies in the certificates, which were indicative that the WAEC certificate that Gbadamosi submitted to the INEC might have been falsified.

“Also, the grades he claims to have received via the certificate is different from that contained on the official website of WAEC.”

The party, therefore, asked the court for six reliefs, including a declaration that Gbadamosi’s June 1985 WAEC Certificate with No: NGSG 228391 presented to INEC “in support of his qualification to contest election to the office of the Governor of Lagos State in the 2019 election containing results and subjects materially different from that contained on the official website of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), is a forged Certificate.

It also said that by virtue of Section 66 (1) (i) of the Constitution Gbadamosi, “having submitted a forged WAEC Certificate to INEC, containing results and subjects materially different from that contained on the official website of WAEC, to contest the forthcoming 2020 Lagos East Senatorial District bye-elections, is not qualified for election into the Senate.”

The party also sought an order disqualifying Gbadamosi from contesting in the Senate race on the ground of alleged submission of a forged result to INEC and an order of perpetual injunction restraining INEC “from according any form of recognition” to Gbadamosi as a candidate nominated by any registered Political Party to contest for election to the Senate.

No date has been fixed yet for the hearing of the suit and Mr Gbadamosi is yet to file a response to the APC’s statement of claim.