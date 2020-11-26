A file combination of former Chairman of the defunct Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina (L) and Senator Ali Ndume.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed Friday, November 27 for ruling on the bail application filed by Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, who has been remanded in prison since Monday over his suretyship for Abdulrasheed Maina who is believed to have jumped bail.

Justice Okon Abang on Thursday adjourned for ruling after Senator Ndume’s lawyer, Marcel Oru, argued the bail application, which was opposed by the lawyer to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mohammed Abubakar.

Maina, a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, is being prosecuted by the EFCC on charges of money laundering involving N2billion.

READ ALSO: Maina’s Son Made Contradictory Statements to EFCC, Court – Witness

Justice Abang had on November 18, 2020 revoked the bail granted him, ordered his arrest, and directed that his trial would continue in absentia.

The judge also on Monday remanded Senator Ndume in prison until he produces Maina or pays the sum of N500million bail bond to the Federation Account.

Senator Ndume, through his lawyer, Marcel Oru, had on Tuesday filed an appeal against the remand order at the Court of Appeal, along with an application for the bail of the defendant filed before Justice Abang.