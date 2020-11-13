By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The counsel to Adebayo Akinola, 39, accused of raping a teenager in Osogbo has said he is mentally unstable.

His counsel, Queen Nkiri on Friday told Dr Olusegun Ayilara, of an Osogbo Magistrate’s Court while applying for the accused bail.

Akinola was arraigned before Osun State Magistrate Court on two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse and taking undue advantage of a 16-year-old girl.

Police Prosecutor, John Idoko told the court that Akinola on November 5, 2020, about 6:30 PM at Ataoja Estate raped unlawfully have sexual intercourse with a minor by taking undue advantage of her mental and physical condition.

According to him, the offence committed is contrary to Section 31(1)(2) and 32 of the Child’s Rights Laws of Osun State 2007.

However, the accused person pleaded not guilty to the two counts preferred against him by the police.

Nkiri in an oral bail application said apart from the fact that the accused is mentally unstable, he provide credible surety to show his readiness to face trial.

Idoko however, opposed the oral bail application on the ground that the accused would abused it.

Ayilara ordered that the accused person be remanded in Ilesha custodial centre and adjourned the case to December 9, 2020, for ruling on bail.

Vanguard News Nigeria