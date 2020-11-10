By Rosemary Onuoha

Allianz Nigeria has confirmed her readiness to support customers and business owners whose property or businesses have suffered one form of loss or the other during the recent unrests experienced all over the country, by meeting her obligations and promptly paying claims for such damages/losses.

In a communiqué by the Chief Enabling Officer, Adeolu Adewumi-Zer, the company said: “Our focus is on the customer and supporting businesses, as our purpose is to secure the future.

“Allianz Nigeria recognises that the year has been very difficult for many businesses due to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic which has slowed trade worldwide.

“As a customer-centric organisation, we are aware of our responsibilities not only to our customers, but also to the business environment in which we operate.”

The company stated that to ensure that the claims arising from the unrests are paid promptly, the company has set up a dedicated desk to support all customers whose businesses and property have been affected, to ensure that all claims are processed quickly and efficiently.

Vanguard News Nigeria