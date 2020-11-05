Fasilat Oluwuyi

AN alumnus of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta, Otunba Gbolahan Macjob, has donated N1.5m worth of equipment to aid the setting up of the polytechnic radio.

Macjob, a broadcaster with BBC, donated the equipment to the radio last week to aid efficient transmission of the much-awaited radio station.

CAMPUSLIFE gathered that the broadcaster who is a graduate of Mass Communication has been running the online version of the Radio on www.mapolyradio since August from the UK.

CAMPUSLIFE also learnt that MAPOLY Radio had been licensed by the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) since 2015 to operate on 99.7 frequency modulation.

Presenting the equipment, Macjob said his intention was to give back to the institution that made him.

He stated that the donation of the multi-media equipment would expose students to new trends in the broadcast industry.

“You cannot study broadcasting in this age without having a practical knowledge.The equipment will expose the students to new trends in broadcast industry.

“We want to make sure that MAPOLY students are the best in the broadcast industry because charlatans are taking over the industry.

“MAPOLY has always been the best training ground for journalists in Nigeria and we must build on that” he said.

Receiving the equipment, the Acting Rector, Dr. Adeoye Odedeji, appreciated the donor for the kind gesture disclosing that full operation of the radio station will begin this month.

He urged other well-meaning alumni of the institution to emulate Macjob.

Also at the event were the institution’s bursar, Abdul Fatai Yekinni, Head MAPOLY Radio, Dr. Kunle Oluwusi, Sub-dean, School of Communication and Information Technology, Bar. Yinka Razaq, Acting Head of Mass Communication, Dr. Wasiu Tejuoso, Head Broadcasting, Mass Communication Department, Dr. Shola Adeosun.

Equipment donated included, a multimedia mixing console, microphones and stands, headphones and a laptop for online transmission.