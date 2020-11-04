By Jack Newman For Mailonline

Amanda Knox has been slammed after joking on Twitter that whatever happens in the election, it ‘can’t be as bad as that four-year study abroad [she] did in Italy‘.

Knox, 33, spent four years in prison after she was convicted of the murder of British exchange student Meredith Kercher in 2007, before she was later freed and exonerated.

She has since returned to the US and shared her thoughts on the election as the results started to come in on Tuesday night in a joke on Twitter branded ‘foul’ and ‘gross’ for making light of Meredith’s murder.

Amanda Knox, pictured in 2019, has been slammed after joking on Twitter that whatever happens in the election, it ‘can’t be as bad as that four-year study abroad [she] did in Italy’

Knox, 33, was criticized online for making light of the murder of Meredith Kercher

Knox tweeted: ‘Whatever happens, the next four years can’t be as bad as that four-year study abroad I did in Italy, right?’

She was reacting to surprise early wins for the incumbent President Donald Trump, who held key states Florida, Texas and Ohio, despite most polls predicting Joe Biden to make big gains.

But many online criticized her joke for being self-centered and omitting the fact that a young girl was brutally murdered during Knox’s time in Italy.

Knox, 33, spent four years in an Italian prison after she was convicted with boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, of the murder of British exchange student Meredith Kercher (pictured)

Many online criticized the joke, branding it ‘gross’ and ‘foul’ for making light of the murder of a young girl

One replied: ‘Feel bad for the woman who didn’t make it back from that study abroad.

‘I think *she* had it a lot worse than you and your boo.’

Another said: ‘I can think of another student studying abroad in Italy that had it a lot f*****g worse.’

One person said on Twitter: ‘I’m sure the family of the murdered girl appreciate you finding the funny side.’

Knox and Sollecito, pictured together in the wake of Meredith’s murder, were freed in 2011 and exonerated in 2015 after new evidence placed known burglar Rudy Guede at the scene

Knox, who is now married to musician Colin Sutherland, has made similar comparisons between the current political situation and her own ordeal in Italy.

She said earlier this week that the current coronavirus pandemic was reminiscent of her challenges.

In an op-ed for Forge the former exchange student said the current climate in the US is ‘disorienting, sickening’ and ‘deeply familiar’.

Knox wrote last week: ‘I feel perpetually lost. This year, the rest of the country has joined me. All at once, so many of us are having to figure out how to make the best of a s***y situation that none of us foresaw.

‘We are an entire nation adrift. We are lost en masse’, she added.