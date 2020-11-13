BEVERLY HILLS, CA – APRIL 07: Actress Amber Heard attends the 4th annual unite4:humanity gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on April 7, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Amber Heard has condemned a petition to have her removed from the sequel of superhero film “Aquaman”.

Heard starred as Mera, the princess of Xebel and Aquaman’s love interest in the film and it is speculated that she will return for the sequel, “Aquaman 2”.

An online petition, which has received more than a million signatures, was set up by fans of Heard’s ex-husband Johnny Depp, and accuses the actor of a “systematic crusade to ruin Depp in Hollywood”. This is coming after, Depp revealed that he was asked to step back from his role in “Fantastic Beasts 3” after he lost the libel case against a UK tabloid for calling him a ‘wife-beater’.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Heard blasted the campaign as having no basis:

“Paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality,” the actress said.

“Only the fans actually made ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Aquaman 2’ happen. I’m excited to get started next year.”

Amber Heard | Image: JASIN BOLAND/WARNER BROS

Entertainment Weekly reported that “Aquaman 2” has not yet officially greenlit by the studio, its cast has not been confirmed and it does not have an announced start date. However, Heard is positive and excited about coming back for the film.

“I’m super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that ‘Aquaman’ has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we’ll be coming back,” she said. “I’m so excited to film that.”