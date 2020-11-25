



Clients of the new developing Amen Phase 2 were hosted to a meet and greet to enable them familiarise with themselves while they are yet to move into their properties.

The Executive Director Sales, Adeyinka Igbenoba, said the Amen estate phase 1 and 2 was built to face the eleko road which is a six-lane road, adding that the Amen estate 2 will be better than the phase 1 as they are making it habitable by December 2020

He listed the Amen Estate phase 2 features to include, serviced plots and houses with uninterrupted power, round the clock armed security, treated water, good drainage, street lights and good road network with 20 percent initial deposit.

According to Igbenob, Amen Estate is a development by Redbricks Home International Limited, an independent but innovative firm, which has attracted some of the top construction and real estate professionals in Nigeria.

‘Our team of architects, builders and interior designers are committed to providing our clients with ambiance and dignity in estate living. Our team has created a product that blends with gracious architecture of the past with flexible and modern plans appropriate for today,” he said.

He said Amen Estate is on a completely new plane of quality taste and splendour in the Nigeria real estate sector, as it is located in Ibeju- lekki axis of lekki peninsula in Lagos.

Igbenoba added that Amen Estate has set a high benchmark for comfort and convenience in Nigeria master planned communities, which is designed to celebrate the grandeur of Nigeria’s rich architectural heritage.

Meanwhile, the clients were later taken to the estate to have an overview of the newly developed estate, while feedback forms were given to the invited guest to be filled as they presented the mark of the estate.

